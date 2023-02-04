Biden’s message on Day of Human Fraternity: Combat the flames of hate

Ishaq Dar assures IMF officials that Pakistan would complete the ongoing fiscal and economic reforms
US President Joe Biden has issued a statement urging the world to sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions and beliefs, and “rise together, enriched by each other's differences and made whole by each other's compassion”.
In a statement on the International Day of Human Fraternity, marked on February 4, Biden said: "I am proud to join people around the world in celebrating the International Day of Human Fraternity.
“Faith and history teach us that, however dark the night, joy cometh in the morning. But it does not come passively—it takes work. Our pursuit of peace, justice, and human dignity is perennial; with every generation, we are called to combat the flames of hate that have been given too much oxygen for too long.”
He continued: "That is why open dialogue with people of all backgrounds, cultures, and faiths is so vital. The International Day of Human Fraternity offers us an opportunity to see each other as equals, created in the image of God. It is a chance to renew our efforts to care for others in need, to demand peace and justice, and to call for freedom for everyone everywhere. It is a moment to celebrate the moral courage of faith leaders and others who continue collaborating for the common good.
"Today, on International Day of Human Fraternity, the United States joins in common cause with all people seeking peace and equality. We remain committed to building a better Nation and a better world for future generations."
People all over the world are celebrating the annual International Day of Human Fraternity, which marks the fourth anniversary of the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019.
“We all bear in our heart the desire to live as brothers and sisters, in mutual assistance and harmony. The fact that this often does not occur — and, unfortunately, we have dramatic signs of this — should further stimulate the search for Human Fraternity," Pope Francis said in a tweet.
The Committee — headquartered in Abu Dhabi — is supported by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, under the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
