Biden was elected because people 'wanted less drama': Musk

The Tesla chief also said he wanted a 'less divisive candidate' in the 2024 US elections

By ANI Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 11:58 AM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 12:03 PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that US President Joe Biden is wrong to think that he was elected to transform the country. Musk also said he won over his rival candidate Donald Trump only because people wanted "less drama".

Musk also said he prefers a less divisive candidate in the 2024 election than former President Donald Trump.

"Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter," Musk tweeted on Thursday evening.

"Biden's mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama," he added.

Musk said earlier this week that Twitter's decision to ban Trump was a mistake, and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the social media company was successful.

Twitter recently agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.