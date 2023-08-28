Biden to visit Vietnam after G20 in India

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the death of the head of the paramilitary group on Sunday
US President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam on September 10 for a meeting with leader of the ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, the White House announced on Monday.
The stop in Hanoi, which will follow on the heels of a multi-day visit to India for the G20 summit, comes as Washington seeks to counter China's influence in the region.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and leaders in Vietnam would "promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy", as well as expanding education exchanges.
The discussions will also tackle ways to "combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region".
Biden had announced in early August that he would soon be travelling to Vietnam, saying that Hanoi "wants to change our relationship and become a partner".
In addition to increasingly close trade links, the United States and Vietnam both share concern over China's growing strength.
ALSO READ:
Friction has been increasing for years between Beijing and Southeast Asian nations, particularly Vietnam and the Philippines, over China's sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea.
Washington and Hanoi pledged in April to upgrade diplomatic ties when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopped over on his way to a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in Japan.
Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the death of the head of the paramilitary group on Sunday
Five Marines had been rescued from the crash site and flown to a hospital in Darwin in a 'serious condition'
Her mother forgot that she left the girl in the vehicle parked outside a South Carolina high school
Putin has ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state
The minibus was heading towards a tourist village in the mountainous region
The social media giant on August 1 started blocking the distribution of news links and articles in response to a law requiring digital platforms to pay publishers for news content
It occurred at the entrance to the Barea stadium where a crowd of 50,000 people gathered to attend the opening ceremony of Indian Ocean Island Games
10 bodies recovered from the scene of the plane crash that killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin