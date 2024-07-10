Biden shores up support but doubts remain among some Democrats

US President Joe Biden attends a Nato event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the alliance in Washington on July 9. -- Reuters

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:29 AM

President Joe Biden won much-needed support from senior Democrats and gave a confident NATO summit speech on Tuesday, but doubts over his age and fitness continued to dog his reelection bid.

The top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, held meetings with members about whether to ditch Biden as their 2024 candidate following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

Biden meanwhile tried to prove he still has what it takes on the world stage, addressing NATO leaders in Washington, DC for the alliance's 75th anniversary in a closely-watched speech.

Reading from a teleprompter, Biden spoke forcefully about the "moment in history", making almost none of the verbal stumbles that made the June 27 debate so painful for his supporters to watch.

After days in which his fate hung in the balance, Biden has looked to move on and the party meetings on Tuesday were a pivotal moment.

An initial meeting with lawmakers who fear their seats could be at risk in November was "intense," one member told US media, with another saying the mood was "pretty much unanimous" that Biden should step down.

But in the party's full caucus meeting later Tuesday there were signs that Biden has firmed up support, with several lawmakers walking past rows of reporters and declaring their allegiance to the president.

Jerry Nadler, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, backed Biden despite having reportedly said at the weekend that he should step aside.

"He said he's going to remain in, he's our candidate, and we're all going to support him -- hopefully we're all going to support him," Nadler told reporters.

Even though the endorsements weren't all enthusiastic, there appeared to be grudging acceptance that Biden is not going anywhere, at least for now.

The White House has tried to insist through a series of increasingly heated press briefings that the matter is settled and the party is united.

"We do want to turn the page," Biden's spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. "We want to get to the other side of this."

Most top Democrats -- such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who reiterated Tuesday that "I'm with Joe" -- have rallied behind Biden, even as the party remains divided over a dismal debate performance watched by some 51 million Americans.

Stubborn resistance remained Tuesday, with New Jersey congresswoman Mikie Sherrill becoming the seventh Democratic lawmaker to openly call on Biden to not seek reelection.