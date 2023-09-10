Biden says he talked with Xi's deputy at G20

The rail and shipping corridor would enable greater trade among the countries, including energy products
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping's deputy at the G20 leaders' summit in the Indian capital and that the two spoke about stability and the Southern Hemisphere.
He also said he hoped to see the Chinese President sooner rather than later. "I want China to succeed economically, but by the rules," the US president said, adding that the US effort is not to isolate China, but it's about having a stable base in the Indo-Pacific.
"China is changing some of the rules of the game," Biden said, without specifying which rules.
Biden is visiting Vietnam after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi.
ALSO READ:
The rail and shipping corridor would enable greater trade among the countries, including energy products
Official says summit's concluding statement will be a voice of the global south and developing countries
Joe Biden congratulates Modi on the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the south polar region of the Moon and the success of solar mission
The illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil in Iran violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a statement
The rescue operation taking place in Turkey is divided into seven sections, each given to a team from a different country
The Ukrainian president made the comment in passing at a conference in Kyiv as he was asked a question about the Russian president
Guterres calls on G20 leaders to ensure a stimulus of at least $500 billion per year towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals
Former Pakistan Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have met the 16-year-old and congratulated her on the achievement