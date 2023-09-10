Biden says he talked with Xi's deputy at G20

The US President says he wants China to succeed economically, but by the rules

US President Joe Biden holds a press conference in Hanoi. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 6:56 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping's deputy at the G20 leaders' summit in the Indian capital and that the two spoke about stability and the Southern Hemisphere.

He also said he hoped to see the Chinese President sooner rather than later. "I want China to succeed economically, but by the rules," the US president said, adding that the US effort is not to isolate China, but it's about having a stable base in the Indo-Pacific.

"China is changing some of the rules of the game," Biden said, without specifying which rules.

Biden is visiting Vietnam after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi.

