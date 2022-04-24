UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Biden plans to visit Israel in the coming months

PM Bennett briefed the US president on efforts 'to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem', according to a statement

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 9:38 PM

US President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit Israel and intends to make the trip in the coming months, Bennett’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts “to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem”, the statement said, in reference to Israeli-Palestinian clashes at the site of the Al-Aqsa mosque in the holy city.

At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police within the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday.

ALSO READ:

According to the statement, Biden accepted Bennett’s invitation to come to Israel “and informed him that he intends to visit ... in the coming months”.


More news from World