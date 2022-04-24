Biden plans to visit Israel in the coming months

PM Bennett briefed the US president on efforts 'to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem', according to a statement

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 9:38 PM

US President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit Israel and intends to make the trip in the coming months, Bennett’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts “to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem”, the statement said, in reference to Israeli-Palestinian clashes at the site of the Al-Aqsa mosque in the holy city.

At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police within the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday.

ALSO READ:

According to the statement, Biden accepted Bennett’s invitation to come to Israel “and informed him that he intends to visit ... in the coming months”.