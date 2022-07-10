UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Biden aims to 'strengthen a strategic partnership' with Saudi Arabia

He is aware that many disagree with his decision, he says

By AFP

Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 6:49 AM

US President Joe Biden said Saturday he aims to "strengthen a strategic partnership" with Saudi Arabia during a controversial visit there next week, but added that he will hold true to "fundamental American values."

"I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia," Biden wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece published Saturday.

ALSO READ:


More news from World