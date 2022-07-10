Biden aims to 'strengthen a strategic partnership' with Saudi Arabia

He is aware that many disagree with his decision, he says

By AFP Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 6:49 AM

US President Joe Biden said Saturday he aims to "strengthen a strategic partnership" with Saudi Arabia during a controversial visit there next week, but added that he will hold true to "fundamental American values."

"I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia," Biden wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece published Saturday.

