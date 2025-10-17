  • search in Khaleej Times
Bestselling author Baek Se Hee dies at 35, donates multiple organs

The author of bestselling memoir 'I want to die but I want to eat tteokbokki' shot to fame after her book was celebrated for normalising mental health conversations

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 8:44 PM

Baek Se Hee, author of bestselling memoir 'I want to die but I want to eat tteokbokki' has died, according to multiple media reports.

The details of her passing are still unclear. Baek also donated multiple organs of her body, saving five lives before she passed.

The 35-year-old woman shot to fame after her bestseller was celebrated for normalising mental health conversations.

For a period of ten years, she received treatment for dysthymia, a chronic, low-grade form of depression characterised by persistent sadness and lack of motivation.

This long personal struggle became the foundation of her bestselling book, according to her Bloomsbury biography. Drawing from her own experiences with therapy and emotional recovery, she explored themes of vulnerability, resilience, and the complexities of living with a mood disorder in a society that often overlooks mental health.