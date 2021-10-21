Believe it or not: US surgeons successfully transplant pig's kidney to human
The kidney was attached to blood vessels in a woman's upper leg, outside her abdomen
Surgeons in New York have successfully attached a pig's kidney to a human patient and found that the organ worked normally.
The kidney was attached to blood vessels in a woman's upper leg, outside her abdomen.
After the transplant, the kidney did what it was supposed to do, and was not rejected by the body.
"It had absolutely normal function," Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led the surgical team at NYU Langone Health last month told the media. "It didn't have this immediate rejection that we had worried about."
The woman had wanted to donate her organs, but they were found unsuitable. Her family then agreed to the experiment and felt some good would come out of the test.
According to Dr Montgomery, the kidney started functioning normally, making urine and waste product creatinine “almost immediately.” As the organ functioned outside the body, it strongly indicated it would work inside as well, he added.
Dr Montgomery himself is a recipient of a human heart from a donor with hepatitis C. “I was one of those people lying in the ICU waiting and not knowing whether an organ was going to come in time,” he said.
ALSO READ:
>> Scientists could delay aging in humans in a major breakthrough
>> Artificial intelligence can be used to read mammograms as efficiently as radiologists
Almost a hundred thousand Americans are waiting for a kidney transplant and about a dozen die every day in the absence of the organ.
According to experts, the latest development will lead to the first experimental pig kidney or heart transplants in living persons in the future.
-
MENA
Sudan crisis: Thousands rally in Khartoum...
The country has been ruled by an interim civilian-military government ... READ MORE
-
World
Believe it or not: US surgeons successfully...
The kidney was attached to blood vessels in a woman's upper leg,... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
India: Court extends custody of Aryan Khan until...
A total of 20 people have been arrested so far in the cruise ship... READ MORE
-
Europe
British police charge 25-year-old man with murder ...
Ali Harbi Ali has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistan Pavilion attracts over 100,...
The colourful exterior of the Pavilion attracted more than 8,000... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Top 5 things kids can check out this...
Children can indulge in storytelling, history and other fun... READ MORE
-
News
T20 World Cup: UAE businessman gives away free...
Anis Sajan gave his staff members 100 tickets for the India-Pakistan... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Sheikh Hamdan features in jaw-dropping Ain ...
A harness is all that keeps the Crown Prince tethered to safety READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end