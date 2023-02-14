Belgian goalkeeper dies suddenly moments after saving penalty

Protecting against health shocks also involves boosting research capacity and embracing innovation by fast-tracking new medical technologies or expanding digital technology in health-care delivery
Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died aged 25 after he collapsed on the pitch on Saturday moments after saving a penalty for an amateur team.
Winkel Sport B, who play in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, were 2-1 up against Westrozebeke when their opponents were awarded a penalty in the second half.
According to reports in Belgian media, Espeel saved the spot kick but dropped to the ground immediately afterwards. Emergency services rushed to help Espeel and tried to revive him with a defibrillator but he was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a hospital.
The game was played at the club's home ground in Sint-Eloois-Winkel in the West Flanders Province.
"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the club said in a statement.
"We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought."
An autopsy was scheduled to have taken place on Monday to determine the cause of Espeel's death.
A report in the Het Nieuwsblad newspaper said more than 1,000 people turned up to pay tribute to Espeel on Monday evening.
ALSO READ:
Protecting against health shocks also involves boosting research capacity and embracing innovation by fast-tracking new medical technologies or expanding digital technology in health-care delivery
Sickle cell disease affects at least 100,000 people in the US and millions worldwide. People with the disease face searing pain, strokes, damage to tissues and organs and often death at an early age
New tech is allowing more artisanal options to line the freezer aisle
Sawant, who has filed an FIR against her partner, also alleges he mishandled her funds, and claims he has left her to live with a girlfriend
The circumstances around the crash or a possible motive was not immediately clear
The death toll from the disaster has climbed to over 10,000, with despair and anger growing over the pace of rescue efforts
As the death toll climbs, rescuers are racing to find survivors before they succumb to the bitterly cold weather in southern Turkey and northern Syria
The 29-year-old man from Kerala was earlier denied visa by Pakistan but later received a transit visa after court's intervention