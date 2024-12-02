BBC under pressure over harassment claims against star cooking presenter

Gregg Wallace sparked a further backlash over the new claims when he said on Sunday that the allegations had been made by "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age". — AFP file

The BBC faced pressure on Monday to take one of its most popular and long-running shows, MasterChef, off air following claims one of the programme's presenters engaged in sexually harassing behaviour.

Presenter Gregg Wallace has denied making "inappropriate" sexual jokes and comments after more than a dozen people came forward last week with allegations spanning a 17-year period.

The furore is the latest scandal to hit the taxpayer-funded British broadcaster.

Another prime-time show, Strictly Come Dancing, was thrown into crisis this year amid bullying accusations.

And former top news anchor, Huw Edwards, pleaded guilty in July to making indecent pictures of children, narrowly avoiding jail in a stunning fall from grace.

The production company behind MasterChef, a decades-old show aired on the BBC whose branded format is now produced in more than 50 countries and shown in over 200 territories, has said it is probing the claims against Wallace.

It also announced that Wallace would stop presenting while it investigates, but that the current recorded season of MasterChef: The Professionals would continue to air.

The allegations against Wallace emerged from a BBC News investigation which also reported the broadcaster had warned the presenter after a complaint was made in 2018.

Wallace sparked a further backlash over the new claims when he said on Sunday that they had been made by "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age".

One of his accusers said the comments showed he "clearly hasn't learnt his lesson".