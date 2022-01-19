Bali bombings: Indonesian militant jailed for 15 years

Aris Sumarsono, better known as Zulkarnaen, was a former military commander in Jemaah Islamiah.

AP file

By Reuters Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 11:21 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 11:25 AM

A prominent Indonesian militant linked to the 2002 Bali bombings which killed 202 people in the resort island has been sentenced 15 years in prison, a judge at a Jakarta court ruled on Wednesday.

Aris Sumarsono, better known as Zulkarnaen, was a former military commander in Jemaah Islamiah (JI), a Southeast Asian militant network with ties to Al Qaeda. The 58-year-old had been on the run for almost two decades after being named a suspect in the Bali attacks.