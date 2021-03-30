World
Bahrain appoints first ambassador to Israel

Web Report/Manama
Filed on March 30, 2021

Khalid Yusuf Al Jalahma to head the country's diplomatic mission.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Tuesday issued a royal decree appointing Ambassador Khalid Yusuf Al Jalahma as the head of Bahrain’s diplomatic mission in Israel.

Al Jalahma will become Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel has welcomed Bahrain's decision to open an embassy in the country and the appointment of Al Jalahma, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry tweet.

A team from Bahrain is expected to go to Israel in the coming weeks to make the necessary arrangements.




