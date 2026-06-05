5 Azerbaijanis killed in drone attack on two cargo ships in Azov Sea

Five Azerbaijanis were killed and three wounded in a drone attack on two foreign cargo ships in the Sea of Azov, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Citing an official Russian communication to Baku, the ministry said 25 Azerbaijani citizens were among the crews of the two vessels, which it said were not owned by Azerbaijan.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin blamed Ukraine for the attack, in comments quoted by Russian state media.