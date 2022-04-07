Austria says it is expelling four Russian diplomats

'This is not our war, so we want to and will stay out of it'
World
Austria is expelling four Russian diplomats for acting in a way incompatible with their diplomatic status, a spokeswoman for its foreign minister said on Thursday, joining a group of European Union countries that have taken similar action this week.
Unlike those other EU countries, which include France, Italy and Germany, the spokesperson for Alexander Schallenberg did not say the move was because of Russian forces’ actions in Ukraine. The three diplomats working at Russia’s embassy and one based in Salzburg must leave the country by April 12, she said.
