Australia’s PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat

The conservative leader says he has congratulated Anthony Albanese on his victory

By AFP Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 5:05 PM Last updated: Sat 21 May 2022, 5:22 PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted defeat in national elections Saturday after a “difficult night” for his conservative government.

“Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and I have congratulated him on his election victory,” Morrison said.

The 54-year-old outgoing leader noted that voter support for major parties had fallen in the election.

“I think about the upheaval that is taking place in our nation, and I think it is important for our nation to heal and to move forward,” he said.

Morrison’s voice cracked with emotion as he thanked his wife Jennifer and his daughters, “the loves of my life”.

“I have no doubt under strong leadership of our coalition, three years from now I am looking forward to the return of a coalition government.”

ALSO READ: