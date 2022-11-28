Australian ex-PM Scott Morrison faces censure over secret ministry posts

The United Nations' health agency is convening over 300 scientists to consider evidence on more than 25 virus families and bacteria
Ousted Australian prime minister Scott Morrison will face censure in parliament for secretly appointing himself to several key ministerial posts during the Covid-19 pandemic, his successor Anthony Albanese said on Monday.
Morrison had appointed himself minister for finance, home affairs, treasury, resources, agriculture and environment, without telling the public or existing ministers.
A recent inquiry by a former high court judge found his actions had been "corrosive of trust in government" and recommended closing several loopholes that allowed the appointments to remain secret.
ALSO READ:
Despite much outrage and scrutiny over the move, Morrison's actions were ultimately found to be legal.
Albanese said that the parliament would now try to change the law, to make sure all ministerial appointments were made public.
He also said his conservative predecessor — who lost an election in May — should be held politically accountable.
"We will introduce legislation later this week to make sure that this can never ever happen again," Albanese announced, heaping pressure on Morrison to resign his seat in parliament.
The ex-premier has defended his actions as "prudent" and necessary during a global pandemic.
The United Nations' health agency is convening over 300 scientists to consider evidence on more than 25 virus families and bacteria
The dramatic collapse of the crypto exchange continues to reverberate throughout the industry
Ten experts in ageing paint a picture of what the next six years might look like for a person of the president’s age
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif welcomes the development as the first pivotal step towards the goal of climate justice
Pyongyang tested a ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland on Friday after warning of “fiercer military responses” to Washington
The former president has previously said the platform suffered from bots, fake accounts and that the problems it faced were 'incredible'
While praising the deal, many countries decried the summit's failure to push mitigation further, and pointed out possible violations of the Glasgow Climate Pact
As per the survey, slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of reinstatement