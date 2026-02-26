Australia tells diplomats' families to leave Israel, Lebanon amid US-Iran tensions
The government has also offered voluntary departures to diplomats' dependants in the UAE, Jordan and Qatar
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Feb 2026, 2:02 PM
- By:
- Reuters
The Australian government has told dependants of Australian diplomats in Israel and Lebanon to leave the two Middle East countries, citing a deteriorating security situation in the region, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The government has also offered voluntary departures to Australian diplomats' dependants in the UAE, Jordan and Qatar, it said on an official ministry X account.