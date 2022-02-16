Australia: Swimmer dies after being attacked by 15-foot shark

The regulator will boost the continent’s drugs and vaccine production
World22 hours ago
A swimmer on a Sydney beach in Australia died after being attacked Wednesday by what witnesses described as a 4 1/2-meter (15-foot) great white shark.
“This person had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene,” New South Wales state Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said.
It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.
A witness, Kris Linto, said the swimmer was in the water when the shark “came and attacked him vertically.”
“We heard a yell and then turned around, it looked like a car just landed in the water, big splash,” he told Nine News TV.
ALSO READ:
Police closed Little Bay Beach as they continued to search the area for the shark.
According to researchers with the International Shark Attack File, Australia last year led the world with three unprovoked shark-related deaths, followed by New Caledonia with two. The United States, Brazil, New Zealand and South Africa each had a single unprovoked fatal shark attack. There were a total of 11.
The regulator will boost the continent’s drugs and vaccine production
World22 hours ago
Shareek took some photographs of Mammikka and posted it on social media, where it went viral.
World1 day ago
Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, including a large contingent on joint drills in Belarus until Feb. 20
World1 day ago
A group of men handed a memorandum to college officials seeking a complete ban on the hijab within its compound.
World1 day ago
'We will not invade Ukraine unless we are provoked to do that,' Russian envoy to the EU said.
World1 day ago
The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs30.5 million (Rs3.5 crore) from the Dumka treasury by officials between 1991 and 1996.
World1 day ago
He left office amid accusations that he colluded with drug traffickers.
World1 day ago
'This offer will bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people'
World1 day ago