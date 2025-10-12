  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg32°C

Australia's Qantas says stolen customer data leaked online

They secured access to sensitive information such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and birthdays, the blue-chip Australian company said

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 8:34 AM

Top Stories

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

Sharjah Police step up crackdown on jaywalkers after death of 2 offenders

Sharjah Police step up crackdown on jaywalkers after death of 2 offenders

Dubai: 28 vehicles seized for expired licences, unsettled traffic violations

Dubai: 28 vehicles seized for expired licences, unsettled traffic violations

Australian airline Qantas said Sunday that data from 5.7 million customers stolen in a major cyberattack in July had been leaked online.

"Qantas is one of a number of companies globally that has had data released by cyber criminals following the airline's cyber incident in early July, where customer data was stolen via a third party platform," the company said in a statement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Sharjah International Book Fair 2025: Theme, dates, list of events

thumb-image

Cyprus innovation hub: Explore at Gitex Global 2025

thumb-image

UAE weather: Rain expected in some areas; high of 37°C in Dubai

thumb-image

Abrar Infra wins Dh45 million civil contract for Bisconni’s Dh150 million Abu Dhabi plant

thumb-image

Waffarha unveils exclusive discount coupons and offers to empower Saudi shoppers

 

Qantas said in July that hackers had targeted one of its customer contact centres, breaching a computer system used by a third party.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They secured access to sensitive information such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and birthdays, the blue-chip Australian company said.

On Sunday, Qantas said that data had been leaked and that "with the help of specialist cyber security experts, we are investigating what data was part of the release".

It also said it had obtained a legal injunction with the Supreme Court of New South Wales, where the firm is headquartered, "to prevent the stolen data being accessed, viewed, released, used, transmitted or published by anyone, including third parties".