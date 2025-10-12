Australia's Qantas says stolen customer data leaked online

Australian airline Qantas said Sunday that data from 5.7 million customers stolen in a major cyberattack in July had been leaked online.

"Qantas is one of a number of companies globally that has had data released by cyber criminals following the airline's cyber incident in early July, where customer data was stolen via a third party platform," the company said in a statement.

Qantas said in July that hackers had targeted one of its customer contact centres, breaching a computer system used by a third party.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They secured access to sensitive information such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and birthdays, the blue-chip Australian company said.

On Sunday, Qantas said that data had been leaked and that "with the help of specialist cyber security experts, we are investigating what data was part of the release".

It also said it had obtained a legal injunction with the Supreme Court of New South Wales, where the firm is headquartered, "to prevent the stolen data being accessed, viewed, released, used, transmitted or published by anyone, including third parties".