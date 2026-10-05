Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say

A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is investigating links to Australia of the co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, who stabbed his captain and then attempted to take control of the aircraft, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team, which comprises federal police, Victorian state police and the ASIO intelligence agency, was "investigating the man's links to Australia," the Australian Federal Police spokesperson said.

Two sources briefed on the investigation said the co-pilot studied at a university in Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, without identifying which one. A third source said he studied at RMIT University in Melbourne around a decade ago. In a brief statement on Monday, RMIT confirmed that the co-pilot had been enrolled at the university but he did not successfully complete an engineering qualification. RMIT did not name the co-pilot or say when he studied there.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The co-pilot of the flydubai flight FZ1073, which was bound for Israel from Dubai on Wednesday, attacked the pilot with a crash axe, the UAE Attorney General said on Saturday, calling the incident a "terrorist attack". Flight FZ1073 would have felt like a "vertical roller coaster", when it plunged 16,000 feet in about 30 seconds before being levelled out and landing safely, according to an aviation instructor who recreated the descent in a flight simulator for Reuters.

UAE authorities and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot's identity. Reuters could not independently reach the co-pilot.

Disaster on board flight FZ1073 was averted after passengers and crew subdued the co-pilot, who had attacked the captain in what Israeli officials said was an attempt to crash the plane ​carrying more than 170 passengers and crew. The UAE Attorney General has said the co-pilot had attempted to take control of the plane.

Most of the passengers on board ​were Israeli nationals. A reserve flydubai pilot travelling ​on the flight took control of ⁠the aircraft and landed it at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where the co-pilot was detained by Saudi authorities and later transferred to the UAE on Thursday.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the National Security Council to appoint an examiner to "conduct a thorough review of all security aspects regarding foreign civil aviation to Israel".