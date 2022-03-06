Australia floods: Sydney faces more rain as death toll rises

The true numbers might be 'considerably higher', the monitoring mission said
World14 hours ago
Sydney, Australia's most populous city that has been drenched in rain for days, braced for more heavy downpours on Sunday as the death toll from flooding across the country's east rose to 17.
A wild weather system that dumped more than a year's worth of rainfall over a week in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales (NSW) brought widespread destruction, leaving thousands of people in the states displaced and sweeping away property, livestock and roads.
Seventeen people have been killed since the deluge began, including a Queensland woman, whose body was found on Saturday, according to police.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) of NSW said a new weather system could bring another round of heavy rains across NSW, of which Sydney is the capital, raising the risks of flooding.
"We are facing, unfortunately, a few more days of ongoing wet, stormy weather which will be quite dangerous for residents of NSW," BOM meteorologist Jane Golding said at a televised briefing.
In the north of New South Wales, the Clarence River remained at a major flood level, but Golding said that the severe weather appeared likely to clear from Wednesday onwards.
In Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, and surrounding areas that were hit by heavy storms last weekend and flooded several thousand properties, the clean-up continued over the weekend.
The process of recovery will take months, authorities said on Sunday, while donating more than Australian $2 million ($1.5 million) to different charities.
ALSO READ:
"For an event that lasted just three days, it's going to have a big impact on our economy and on our budget," Queensland's treasurer, Cameron Dick, said at a briefing.
The true numbers might be 'considerably higher', the monitoring mission said
World14 hours ago
Erdogan will also seek talks “at the leaders’ level” between Russia and Ukraine that could take place in Turkey
World16 hours ago
It said that despite ‘major adversities’ the embassy had delivered food and water to Indians in Pisochyn
World17 hours ago
The US Secretary of State will hold talks with officials as Ukrainian refugees pour in to escape Russian aggression
World18 hours ago
Roman Abramovich, the highest-profile Russian businessman in Britain due to his ownership of Chelsea Football Club, has not yet been sanctioned
World19 hours ago
Citizens will be allowed to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha
World20 hours ago
It will last last over several days to allow the entirety of the civilian population to exit the city
World20 hours ago
'Our embassy is in touch with the family,' said a spokesperson
World1 day ago