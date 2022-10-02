Australia expands sanctions against Russians

Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said Russian troops stopped the chief's car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location
Australia on Sunday imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions of Ukraine.
The new sanctions targeted individuals who the Australian government said were flouting international law to legitimise Russia's actions in Ukraine through "sham referenda, disinformation and intimidation".
"These additional sanctions reinforce Australia's strong objection to the actions of President Putin and those carrying out his orders," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.
Putin on Friday announced the annexation of four regions of Ukraine after holding referendums.
Australia said the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are sovereign Ukrainian territory.
Canberra has also filed with the International Court of Justice in support of a case brought by Ukraine against Russia for violating the Genocide Convention.
"We stand with Ukraine in bringing these proceedings against Russia before the International Court of Justice," Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in the joint statement with Wong.
ALSO READ:
Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said Russian troops stopped the chief's car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location
The total amount of methane leaking from the Gazprom-led pipeline system may be higher than from a major leak that occurred in December
Officers said they responded to an emergency call just after 1.30am that reported paint sprayed across its facade on Manhattan's Upper East Side
The US president warns his Russian counterpart against any attack spilling beyond Ukraine onto NATO territory
Ibrahim Traore dissolves the government led by Paul-Henri Damiba, suspends constitution
10 nations, including the US and Britain, voted in favour, while China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstained from voting
NHC warns people living along the Carolina coast that Ian could deliver life-threatening storm surge of up to two metres and damaging winds
The package includes $3 billion for arms, supplies and salaries for Ukraine's military