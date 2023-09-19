Australia 'deeply concerned' by alleged Indian involvement in Canada murder

Conflicting death tolls have been reported, with officials in the east of the divided country giving different estimates, and one saying at least 3,840 dead
Australia is deeply concerned by allegations raised by Canada linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia province, a spokesperson for foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday.
"Australia is deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter," the spokesperson said.
"We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India."
It is estimated that more than 2,900 people died and over 5,500 were injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco on September 8
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated there were 'possibilities' for military cooperation after meeting with Kim
The ISS is one of the few international projects on which the United States and Russia still cooperate closely
Two migrants were hidden inside the sofa while others were hidden among other fixtures including a chest of drawers
France had ordered a halt to sales of the device, released in 2020, after finding that the model emitted more electromagnetic waves than permitted
Sunak asks ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully
The aircraft was carrying a total of 270 passengers and 14 crew members