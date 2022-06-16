Australia commits to reducing greenhouse emissions by 43%

More than 500 civilians trapped alongside soldiers inside Azot chemical factory
World20 hours ago
Australia’s new government on Thursday formally committed to a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target of 43% by the end of the decade in fulfilment of a key election pledge.
The previous conservative government was dumped by voters at the May 21 election after it stuck to a seven-year-old pledge to reduce Australia’s emissions by only 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had written to UN Framework Convention on Climate Change executive secretary Patricia Espinosa Cantellano to inform her of Australia’s new 2030 target.
Albanese said legislation to enshrine the new target in law would be introduced to the new Parliament which will sit for the first time on July 26. However, the target did not depend on Parliament’s approval.
Investment in Australia’s energy sector had been held up during the previous government’s nine years in power due to the administration’s failure to agree on a climate policy, Albanese said.
“What businesses have been crying out for is investment certainty,” Albanese said. “The certainty that they need to invest over a longer time frame than the political cycle of three years.”
Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and liquified natural gas, which makes reducing dependence on fossil fuels a politically vexed issue. The previous government was widely considered a laggard among wealthy countries in combating climate change.
The United States has committed to reductions of between 50% and 52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Britain has pledged to cut emissions by 68% below 1990 levels.
Albanese’s government could face pressure in a new, greener Parliament to adopt an even more ambitious target.
Several seats have yet to be declared as counting continues following the election.
The centre-left Labor Party administration will likely hold a narrow majority of 77 seats in the 151-seat House of Representatives where a majority of lawmakers is needed to form government.
A record 16 lawmakers in the House will not be aligned with either the government or opposition.
The minor Greens party is on track to secure four seats, up from a single lawmaker in the last Parliament. The Greens want a 2030 reduction target of 75%. Newly elected independent lawmakers have called for a 60% target or at least 50%.
Greens senators could hold a balance of power in the upper chamber where major parties rarely hold a majority and need support from outside government to pass laws.
ALSO READ:
The 2030 commitment comes as much of Australia’s population faces soaring electricity and gas prices due in part to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Large parts of southeast Australia face the threat of blackouts for a range of reasons, including an unusually cold start to the Southern Hemisphere winter and unscheduled outages of ageing coal-fired generations that will be shut down within years and are not being adequately maintained.
More than 500 civilians trapped alongside soldiers inside Azot chemical factory
World20 hours ago
UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization says this is the first tranche of assistance
World21 hours ago
Lack of workers in almost every sector has forced firms to be creative to meet their needs
World22 hours ago
Fossil fuel giant takes 40.5 per cent stake in power station
World22 hours ago
The former president's two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr, agreed last week to answer questions under oath
World23 hours ago
Russian forces have intensified efforts to cut off Ukrainian troops remaining in Sievierodoentsk
World1 day ago
Number of those due to be put on plane had dwindled from original 130 to seven
World1 day ago
Kremlin spokesman says that Moscow has not heard from London on the issue
World1 day ago