At least 6 dead, 20 injured after school shooting in Russia's Izhevsk

A gunman has killed 6 people and injured 20 at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Russia's interior ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
Local news agency RIA cited Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, as saying that an unidentified man had entered the school and killed a security guard.
He added that the dead and wounded include school students, from between Grades 1 and 11.
Local police said the gunman shot himself, adding that the school has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off.
No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.
Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia, about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow.
