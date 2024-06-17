At least 50 hospitalised in Moscow with rare food poisoning

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 3:30 PM

A suspected outbreak of a rare and extremely dangerous food poisoning in Moscow left more than 120 people seeking medical help and at least 30 in intensive care, health officials said on Monday.

The patients were admitted to hospital with suspected food-borne botulism, a life-threatening condition that attacks the nervous system and can cause respiratory failure and paralysis.

Russian authorities said the toxic outbreak came from salads distributed by a popular online delivery service, which on Sunday temporarily suspended its operations amid a criminal investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"In total 121 people sought medical help," state news agencies quoted Anastasia Rakova, the deputy mayor of Moscow, as saying on Monday.

"At the moment 55 people are in a serious condition, 30 of them in intensive care," she added.

The city's consumer and health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday it was conducting an "epidemiological investigation into suspected cases of botulism".

The Moscow prosecutor's office said it had launched a criminal investigation into a breach of consumer safety standards.

Deputy Mayor Rakova said there was "no threat to the lives" of those who had been hospitalised thanks to timely medical intervention.