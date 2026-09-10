Asteroid spotted hours before hitting Earth: Here's how scientists knew where it would land

A tiny asteroid was spotted in space just hours before it entered Earth's atmosphere, giving scientists a rare opportunity to track an incoming object and predict where it would arrive.

Named 2026 RW1, the asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean, northwest of Australia, on September 6.

The European Space Agency (ESA) estimated the asteroid to be between 0.6 and 1.3 metres wide, small enough to pose no danger to people on the ground. It burned up harmlessly in the atmosphere.

But what made the event unusual was not the asteroid's size. It was the fact that scientists saw it coming.

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How did scientists spot it?

The asteroid was first detected by the Mount Lemmon Survey in Arizona, part of the Catalina Sky Survey, only hours before it reached Earth.

Once the object was spotted moving against the background stars, astronomers began collecting observations that allowed automated systems to calculate its orbit and determine that it was heading towards Earth.

ESA's Meerkat asteroid warning system analysed the observations and calculated where and when the object was expected to enter the atmosphere.

2026 RW1 eventually entered the atmosphere at around 16:07 UTC on September 6, just over seven hours after its first reported observation.

Why was this unusual?

Small space rocks enter Earth's atmosphere regularly, but objects this tiny can be difficult to detect before they arrive.

2026 RW1 became only the 13th known asteroid to be detected before hitting Earth, making its discovery another real-world test of the systems designed to identify incoming objects and quickly calculate their trajectories.

Its size makes the detection even more notable. At around a metre across, it was far smaller than the large asteroids that planetary defence programmes are primarily concerned about.

What if the asteroid had been bigger?

The harmless arrival of 2026 RW1 highlights a much bigger question: what would happen if scientists detected a larger asteroid heading towards Earth?

Planetary defence systems continuously search for near-Earth objects and use repeated observations to calculate their orbits. As more observations are collected, scientists can refine their predictions and determine whether an object is likely to miss Earth or pose a potential threat.

For 2026 RW1, no protective action was necessary because of its small size and the location of its atmospheric entry.

But detecting and tracking the asteroid before it arrived allowed scientists to test the same warning process that would become much more important if a larger and potentially hazardous object were discovered.

In this case, the story ended harmlessly over the Indian Ocean. But for planetary defence teams, the event provided another opportunity to see how quickly an incoming object can be detected, tracked and its arrival predicted.