Astellas' gastric cancer therapy gets UK regulator's nod

The monoclonal antibody, to be sold under brand name Vyloy, can recognise and attach itself to certain cancer cells to destroy them

By Reuters

Astellas Pharma's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on December 3, 2019. — Reuters file
Astellas Pharma's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on December 3, 2019. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 3:45 PM

Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 3:46 PM

Britain's health regulator said on Wednesday it has approved Japan-based Astellas Pharma's therapy to treat a type of gastric cancer.

The monoclonal antibody, to be sold under brand name Vyloy, can recognise and attach itself to certain cancer cells to destroy them.


The regulator approved the therapy in combination with other anti-cancer medicines for adults with stomach or gastro-oesophageal junction cancer.

The gastro-oesophageal junction is where the oesophagus joins the stomach.


In January, the US Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the therapy, citing issues related to a third-party manufacturer.

The company has resubmitted its application, and the US health regulator is set to make its decision by November 9.


