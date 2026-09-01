Olympic tennis champion Zheng Qinwen donates $150,000 to Nepal-Tibet floods

The 23-year-old is one of China's biggest sports stars and gave a similar amount of money after an earthquake in Tibet in 2025

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 1 Sept 2026, 10:34 AM
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Olympic tennis champion Zheng Qinwen has donated one million yuan ($150,000) to relief efforts following deadly flash floods and landslides that hit the China-Nepal border, a charity said.

The 23-year-old is one of China's biggest sports stars and gave a similar amount of money after an earthquake in Tibet in 2025.

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"(She) will continue to closely monitor the progress of relief efforts, expressing her wishes for fellow compatriots in the disaster zone to overcome difficulties as soon as possible and rebuild their homes," a social media account associated with the China Charity Federation said.

Nearly 4,500 people are missing and over 1,000 confirmed dead after tsunami-like glacial floods roared down from the border between China's Tibet and Nepal last week.

Zheng, who won Olympic women's singles gold at Paris 2024, is currently in action at the US Open.

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