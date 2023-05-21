You are so popular that I should take your autograph: US President tells Indian PM

Biden says he has been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests from prominent citizens who want to attend Modi's programme in the US next month

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk as they hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

By ANI Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 3:33 PM Last updated: Sun 21 May 2023, 3:34 PM

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi very popular, United States President Joe Biden said that he is running out of tickets for the Indian leader's event being organised during his (Modi's) visit to the US next month, according to the sources.

On Saturday, during the Quad meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, President Biden came up to Modi and told that he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend PM Modi's programme.

Biden, while talking to Modi: said, "You are demonstrating that democracies matter," according to the sources.

"You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding? Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular," sources quoted him saying.

He further stated that Modi has made a significant impact on everything, including the Quad.

"You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in Indo-Pacific. You are making a difference," Biden added.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also present when the US president was speaking to Modi.

Both Albanese and Biden complained to Modi about their peculiar challenges.

Albanese remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90,000 people welcomed Modi during the victory lap.

To this, Biden told Modi: "I should take your autograph."

Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22. During his visit, Modi will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed through a press statement.

The MEA statement said the visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States, as the two nations are already collaborating across sectors.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the White House read: "The visit will strengthen the two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space."

"The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security," it stated further.