Xi wants to deepen relations with Lanka under new leader

Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka (R) attends his swearing-in ceremony in Colombo on September 23. — AFP

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:35 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:36 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said he hoped to broaden cooperation with Sri Lanka under his Belt and Road infrastructure initiative (BRI) as he congratulated the island nation's new leader Anura Kumara Dissanayaka.

Dissanayaka, a self-avowed Marxist, took his oath at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Monday, vowing to restore public faith in politics.

The country is emerging from a years-long economic collapse blamed partly on struggling high-debt Chinese mega-projects coordinated through the BRI, the massive infrastructure project that is a central pillar of Xi's bid to expand his country's clout overseas.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations and am willing to work with Mr President to continue our traditional friendship (and) enhance mutual political trust," Xi said in a message to Dissanayaka, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi said he hoped bilateral cooperation under his flagship BRI would "bear more fruit", CCTV added.

He said Beijing would "promote the steady progress of sincere mutual assistance between China and Sri Lanka as well as our age-old strategic cooperative partnership, and create more benefits for the peoples of both countries".

Western critics accuse China of using the BRI to enmesh developing nations in unsustainable debt to exert diplomatic leverage over them or even seize their assets.

But a chorus of leaders — as well as research by leading global think tanks like London's Chatham House — have refuted the "debt trap" theory.