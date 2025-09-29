Musk's X 'deeply concerned' by Indian court order over content takedown, plans appeal

Social media platform X said on Monday that it was "deeply concerned" by an Indian court's ruling that quashed its challenge to New Delhi's content removal mechanisms, and would appeal it to defend freedom of expression in the country.

Elon Musk-owned X has locked horns with Indian authorities for months over the latter's new content removal system, equating it with censorship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has argued that the new system tackled a proliferation of unlawful content and ensured accountability online.

The new mechanism "has no basis in the law", violated rulings from the country's top court and infringed on Indians' basic rights of freedom of speech and expression, X said on Monday.

Musk, a self-described free-speech absolutist, has clashed with authorities in several countries over compliance and content takedown demands, but the company's Indian lawsuit targeted the entire basis for tightened internet regulation in the world's most populous nation.

Modi's government has ramped up efforts to police the internet since 2023, by allowing many more officials to file takedown orders and submit them directly to tech firms through a website launched in October.

Last week, an Indian judge said every platform that operated in India "must accept that liberty is yoked with responsibility".

In its post, X said: "X respects and complies with Indian law... We respectfully disagree with the view that we have no right to raise these concerns because of our incorporation abroad..."