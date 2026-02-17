France and India hail growing ties as Modi hosts Macron

  PUBLISHED: Tue 17 Feb 2026, 8:00 PM
France and India celebrated their ties as a force for global stability, as President Emmanuel Macron kicked off a three-day visit focused on technology and defence cooperation on Tuesday.

A potential multibillion dollar fighter jet deal is also on the table, with officials travelling with Macron expressing confidence that a contract for 114 Rafales can be finalised.

