France and India hail growing ties as Modi hosts Macron
A potential multibillion dollar fighter jet deal is also on the table, with officials travelling with Macron expressing confidence that a contract for 114 Rafales can be finalised
- PUBLISHED: Tue 17 Feb 2026, 8:00 PM
- By:
- AFP
France and India celebrated their ties as a force for global stability, as President Emmanuel Macron kicked off a three-day visit focused on technology and defence cooperation on Tuesday.
A potential multibillion dollar fighter jet deal is also on the table, with officials travelling with Macron expressing confidence that a contract for 114 Rafales can be finalised.