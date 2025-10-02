Worker back from Dubai stabs wife 45 times in Bengaluru, hangs himself

A construction worker recently back from Dubai allegedly stabbed his wife to death in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru before hanging himself, according to local media.

Police officers cited by The Indian Express and NDTV said the victim, Manju P, a nurse at a private hospital, had around 45 stab injuries and her throat slit when she was found in the couple’s rented apartment on Ullal Main Road on Sunday (September 28) evening. Her husband, Dharmaseelan Ramesh, originally from Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram district, was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan nearby.

Ramesh had been reportedly working in Dubai as a mason before returning to India in August. His wife, who hailed from neighbouring Kallakurichi district, had been living and working in Bengaluru for the past year and a half.

The crime was discovered when Manju’s father, also a mason, returned from work. With no response at the locked door, he used a spare key and found his daughter lying in a pool of blood and Ramesh hanging beside her.

The couple married in 2022 but had no children. After Ramesh’s return from Dubai, they spent two weeks together in Tamil Nadu before Manju moved back to Bengaluru for work.

Police suspect the incident was triggered by a domestic dispute and said investigations are ongoing.