India: Kerala woman gets married in hospital; UAE-based chairman covers full treatment cost

A woman from Kerala whose wedding took place inside the emergency ward of VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, has undergone successful spine surgery after UAE-based doctor and entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil stepped in to support her treatment.

Dr Shamsheer, chairman of VPS Lakeshore and a UAE resident, instructed the hospital on Saturday morning to cover the full cost for 23-year-old Avani’s medical care and rehabilitation after learning about the accident that forced the couple to marry inside the hospital.

“In situations like this, families should be able to focus on the patient, not the cost of urgent care,” he said. “Avani will receive complete support throughout her recovery.”

Three-hour surgery stabilises spine

Avani, a teacher, sustained a severe L4 spine injury and hip trauma. She was taken for surgery at 9.35am on Saturday. The three-hour procedure was led by Dr Sudish Karunakaran, head of neurosurgery at VPS Lakeshore.

“The spine has been stabilised and nerve compression relieved,” said Dr Sudish. “She is recovering in the Neurosciences ICU, and her progress so far is encouraging.”

Rehabilitation will begin after her ICU observation period.

Relief for family

Sharon, her husband, said the intervention came at a time when the family was struggling to cope with the sudden accident and urgent medical decisions.

“We did not expect this kind of support,” he said. “Hearing that the surgery went well brought us real relief.”

Avani’s family also thanked the medical team and said they were grateful for the assistance.

Draws attention online

Images of the couple completing their wedding rituals inside the emergency ward spread in India, drawing public interest in the incident.

Hospital authorities said Avani will remain under close monitoring in the ICU before physiotherapy and rehabilitation begin.