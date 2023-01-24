With music and gifts, Philippines welcomes back Chinese tourists

The country, known for its powdery white sand beaches and lush marine life, is targeting 4.8 million foreign tourists this year, after 2.6 million in 2022

A dragon dance performer greets a traveler from China at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, the Philippines, on Tuesday. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 5:10 PM

Filipinos in traditional attire on Tuesday played bamboo marimbas and handed out necklaces and gifts to their first Chinese visitors since before the pandemic, seeking to lure back tourists after China's scrapping of its Coivd-19 curbs.

Chinese travellers no longer need to quarantine on return home and holiday bookings have surged from what was the world's largest outbound travel market in 2019.

"After three years I got to visit Manila again from China. It feels great, so many happy places," said Anthony Lee, a 38-year-old Chinese businessman who was among about 200 passengers who arrived on the Xiamen Airlines flight to Manila, the first since 2020.

China was the Philippines' second-largest tourism market, with 1.7 million visitors in 2019, government data showed.

Only 39,627 people from China visited last year, when the Philippines started relaxing its restrictions.

Travellers from China arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, the Philippines, on Tuesday. — Reuters

"I have not gone to any countries. I am very happy now," said Atsushih Amemye, 28, after he passed through immigration.

The once $255 billion annual global spending by Chinese tourists ground to a virtual halt during the pandemic and left a hole in the Asian market.

"We anticipate even more Chinese tourists to arrive, which will greatly help us in our effort to transform and recover the tourism industry," Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco told reporters.

"Our intention is not only to regain our pre-pandemic numbers but to exceed it."