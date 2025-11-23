Tearful goodbye: Wing Commander Afshan salutes husband Namansh Syal, fallen Tejas pilot

The mortal remains of 34-year-old Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically lost his life on Friday in a Tejas jet crash at the Dubai Airshow 2025, were transported from the UAE on Saturday. The casket was later flown to Kangra for his final rites on Sunday morning (November 23).

His family, including his wife, Wing Commander Afshan, their young daughter, and his parents, were present to receive the brave officer’s remains. Wing Commander Afshan, supported by IAF personnel, walked alongside their daughter.

As the grief-stricken family was ushered near the casket, in a poignant moment, Wing Commander Afshan saluted her husband, visibly holding back her grief. Despite her sorrow, she stood with dignity, honouring the memory of her husband before the gathered officials, family members, and civilians.

From Kangra Airport, the pilot’s remains will be taken to his ancestral village in Nagrota Bagwan (Patiyalkar, Himachal Pradesh) for the final rites. Before reaching Kangra, Wing Commander Syal’s remains were taken to Air Force Station Sulur, Tamil Nadu, where officials paid homage. He was attached to the Indian Air Force’s No. 45 Squadron, the “Flying Daggers.”

Wing Commander Syal died on November 21 during a demonstration flight of the indigenous Tejas aircraft in Dubai, leaving spectators in shock. Videos of the crash showed the jet nosediving before erupting into a massive ball of fire and thick black smoke. The Indian Air Force confirmed that he sustained fatal injuries and has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the cause.

News that the pilot did not eject before the fatal crash sent shockwaves across India. Condolences poured in from all corners of the country, with politicians, celebrities, and citizens mourning the loss of a courageous officer who gave his life in service to the nation.

The Indian Air Force paid tribute to Wing Commander Syal, describing him as “a dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional” known for his unwavering commitment and exceptional skill. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his grief over the loss, while public figures, including actor Kamal Haasan, mourned the officer, calling him “a brave son of India taken far too soon.”