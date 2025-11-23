  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 23, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB weather-sun.svg32°C

Tearful goodbye: Wing Commander Afshan salutes husband Namansh Syal, fallen Tejas pilot

Despite her sorrow, Wing Commander Afshan stood with dignity, honouring the memory of her husband before the gathered officials, family members, and civilians

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 3:08 PM

Top Stories

Sheikh Mohammed approves record Dh302.7-billion Dubai budget for 2026–2028

Sheikh Mohammed approves record Dh302.7-billion Dubai budget for 2026–2028

Lost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a replacement in 30 minutes

Lost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a replacement in 30 minutes

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

The mortal remains of 34-year-old Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically lost his life on Friday in a Tejas jet crash at the Dubai Airshow 2025, were transported from the UAE on Saturday. The casket was later flown to Kangra for his final rites on Sunday morning (November 23).

His family, including his wife, Wing Commander Afshan, their young daughter, and his parents, were present to receive the brave officer’s remains. Wing Commander Afshan, supported by IAF personnel, walked alongside their daughter.

Recommended For You

Sheikh Hamdan approves architectural identity; Dubai divided into 6 zones

Sheikh Hamdan approves architectural identity; Dubai divided into 6 zones

How UAE residents avail half price on flights, hotels with this date-shift hack

How UAE residents avail half price on flights, hotels with this date-shift hack

Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

Air India announces more Canada routes as codeshare agreement reinstated

Air India announces more Canada routes as codeshare agreement reinstated

Natuzzi Italia honoured Dubai Design Week as the region’s top destination for design innovation

Natuzzi Italia honoured Dubai Design Week as the region’s top destination for design innovation

 

As the grief-stricken family was ushered near the casket, in a poignant moment, Wing Commander Afshan saluted her husband, visibly holding back her grief. Despite her sorrow, she stood with dignity, honouring the memory of her husband before the gathered officials, family members, and civilians.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

From Kangra Airport, the pilot’s remains will be taken to his ancestral village in Nagrota Bagwan (Patiyalkar, Himachal Pradesh) for the final rites. Before reaching Kangra, Wing Commander Syal’s remains were taken to Air Force Station Sulur, Tamil Nadu, where officials paid homage. He was attached to the Indian Air Force’s No. 45 Squadron, the “Flying Daggers.”

Wing Commander Syal died on November 21 during a demonstration flight of the indigenous Tejas aircraft in Dubai, leaving spectators in shock. Videos of the crash showed the jet nosediving before erupting into a massive ball of fire and thick black smoke. The Indian Air Force confirmed that he sustained fatal injuries and has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the cause.

News that the pilot did not eject before the fatal crash sent shockwaves across India. Condolences poured in from all corners of the country, with politicians, celebrities, and citizens mourning the loss of a courageous officer who gave his life in service to the nation.

The Indian Air Force paid tribute to Wing Commander Syal, describing him as “a dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional” known for his unwavering commitment and exceptional skill. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his grief over the loss, while public figures, including actor Kamal Haasan, mourned the officer, calling him “a brave son of India taken far too soon.”