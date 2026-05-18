Will there be another Philippine Senate coup after Bato dela Rosa went into hiding again

Philippine Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa’s presence is wanted in the Senate as rumors of another possible leadership change swirl, and as the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte begins today, May 18.

With a slim majority, the new Senate leadership under Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is in danger of being replaced as dela Rosa has gone into hiding again and Senator Robinhood Padilla may absent himself from the proceedings.

Dela Rosa briefly sought refuge in the Senate last week while asking the Philippine Supreme Court to stop an ongoing attempt by government agents to arrest him.

After six months of hiding, dela Rosa reappeared on Monday, May 11, the same day the International Criminal Court confirmed an arrest warrant was issued against him as a co-perpetrator in ex-president Rodrigo Duterte’s crimes against humanity for murder and attempted murder, stemming from extrajudicial killings committed during the bloody “war on drugs”.

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Critics observed dela Rosa’s sudden reappearance last week only helped his ally Cayetano realise his dream of becoming senate president. “His decision to become a fugitive again from the ICC will reduce Cayetano’s tenuous hold of the Senate,” they added.

Dela Rosa’s decision to resume hiding may have also affected his ex-president Duterte’s chance of being granted temporary leave from the ICC detention centre in Scheveningen in The Hague, The Netherlands.

National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers president Ephraim Cortez earlier told Khaleej Times dela Rosa’s continuing resistance from a lawful arrest order is enough reason to deny the petition made to the ICC by Peter Haynes, Duterte’s new defence counsel.

Arrest Bato

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Solicitor-General Darlene Berberabe asked the Supreme Court to allow the arrest of dela Rosa, who is deemed as Duterte's chief drug war enforcer.

Berberabe, who is the Philippine government's chief lawyer, underscored dela Rosa must stand trial in an international tribunal. "By his (dela Rosa) own conduct, he has placed himself outside the protection of the law," Berberabe noted.

"Until he submits himself to lawful authorities, he must be deemed a fugitive from justice and should not be allowed to seek any relief from the courts," Berberabe added.

Dela Rosa has repeatedly claimed the ICC warrant was illegal since the Philippines pulled out in 2019 from the treaty that created the tribunal.

Berberabe refuted the legal challenge and clarified that withdrawal from the treaty "does not relieve a state party (such as the Philippines) from cooperating in proceedings already initiated before the ICC".

Duterte was arrested in March last year, flown to the Netherlands on the same day, and is detained in The Hague awaiting trial. Dela Rosa served as national police chief from 2016 to 2018.

Dela Rosa slipped out of the Senate premises –allegedly with the assistance of Padilla – before dawn Thursday, few hours after gunfire erupted in the institution that was giving him protective custody.

(With inputs from AFP)