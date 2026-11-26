India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reportedly asked Netflix not to stream its original series from Pakistan following complaints over its possible release on the platform in the country.

The series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, known internationally as 'All the Love Our Hearts Carry', features an ensemble cast of some of Pakistan’s biggest stars, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Mir and Ahad Raza Mir. It is scheduled to be released on December 4.

While Netflix, which released its trailer on Tuesday, has not officially said whether the series would be available in India, the possibility of its release in the country has sparked controversy after several people, including two film industry bodies, wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to stop its release.

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The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday asked the platform to “adhere to its advisory dated May 8, 2025, and ensure that streaming content originating in Pakistan is not made available in India”.

“The Ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release in India of Pakistan-based web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The Ministry has asked Netflix to stand by that commitment given in June and maintain the position it conveyed at the time,” news wire ANI reported, citing sources.

The Ministry also reminded Netflix of its commitment in June last year, when it had “informed that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India”.

Two film industry bodies, the All Indian Cine Workers Association and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, had written to Modi seeking his intervention to prevent the much-anticipated show’s release in India amid strained relations between the arch-rival nations.

India and Pakistan have remained arch-rivals since the subcontinent was divided in 1947 following independence from British colonial rule.

The two nations have fought three wars and were on the brink of another conflict in February 2019, after India launched airstrikes inside Pakistan’s Balakot, followed by counterattacks by Pakistani fighter jets and the downing of an Indian aircraft.

The two nations were involved in another military confrontation in May last year, a month after the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a pony operator were killed.

Pakistani singers and artists have historically appeared in Bollywood films and been respected in India’s arts scene, but they were unofficially banned from performing in the country following a terrorist attack on the Army’s Uri base camp in Kashmir in 2016, in which at least 19 Army personnel were killed.

New Delhi had vowed to avenge the attack and launched airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, named in honour of the widows who lost their husbands in the attack on April 22.

India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting subsequently directed OTT platforms, streaming services and digital intermediaries operating in the country to discontinue all content originating in Pakistan, including web series, films, songs and podcasts, citing national security concerns.