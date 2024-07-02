E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Wife of Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan gets bail in graft case

Bushra Bibi will, however, remain in prison as she is serving a sentence in another case

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at a registrar office in the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP FILE
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at a registrar office in the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP FILE

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 2:40 PM

A special accountability court in the Pakistan city of Rawalpindi granted interim bail to the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan in a graft case on Tuesday, local media outlet ARY news reported.

Bushra Bibi was accused alongside Khan in the case, which related to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al Qadir University. Both have denied any wrongdoing.


She will remain in prison as she is also serving a sentence in a case that ruled her marriage with Khan as unlawful.



More news from World