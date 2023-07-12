Wife of Nepal's Prime Minister dies at 69

The wife of the former Maoist leader now serving as Nepal's prime minister died in the Himalayan republic on Wednesday after a long illness, her husband's physician said.
Sita Dahal married Pushpa Kamal Dahal, better known as Prachanda ("The Fierce One"), more than half a century ago when both were teenagers.
Sita, 69, had long suffered from numerous ailments including diabetes and hypertension. According to an ANI report, the first lady was also suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder, and was declared dead at 8:33 AM, the hospital announced.
Yubraj Sharma, the prime minister's official doctor, said in a statement that she suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning.
"Despite resuscitation (attempts), she could not be revived," he said.
Sita was serving as an adviser to her husband's Nepal Communist Party (Maoist Center).
"Our entire party is shocked by the tragic death of Comrade Sita Dahal," the party said in a statement.
Sita "played a coordinating role as the parent of the entire party during the stormy years of the civil war, to resolve challenges, crises and disputes within the party", the statement added.
In neighbouring India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely saddened" to learn of her death.
"I express my sincere condolences... and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace," he wrote on Twitter.
The couple had four children, two of whom have since died.
ALSO READ:
Many people avoid physical activity because they see themselves as clumsy — but, with practice, there are ways to fix that
Putin had invited 35 people to the three-hour meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit field commanders
Due to the blaze, thick smoke entered the aircraft cabin, and the fuselage and at least one door suffered damage from the intense heat
Videos have surfaced on TikTok that show people jumping from the rear of a boat and into the turbulent water as part of the dangerous challenge
Lawmakers and experts raise caution as Prime becomes an obsession among the followers of the YouTube star
Financial experts recommend you don’t agree to take a trip until you are honest with yourself about what you can and cannot afford