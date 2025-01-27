Wife of Chinese national held in Philippines denies he is a spy

A member of the Philippine Coast Guard arranges a version of a mockup comic book on the South China Sea dispute between China and the Philippines during its launch at the National Library in Manila on January 24, 2025. The Philippine government launched a comic book on January 24 asserting its claims in the disputed South China Sea, amid rising tensions with Beijing over reefs and waters in the strategic waterway. — AFP

The Filipino wife of a Chinese national arrested recently in the Philippines for alleged espionage denied on Monday that her husband was a spy, saying he worked for a company specialising in self-driving cars. Philippine law enforcers arrested Deng Yuanqing and two other Filipinos on suspicion of espionage on January 17 after seizing equipment they alleged was used to survey facilities that include military bases and key infrastructure.

It is not clear how Deng has responded to the accusations. China's embassy in Manila has said the allegations were "baseless".

The suspect's wife, Noemi Deng, told a press conference her husband was conducting surveys for a firm that specialises in self-drive cars.

"I can only say one thing: he is not a spy," she said.

His arrest came at a time of mistrust and maritime rivalry between China and the Philippines and as Manila boosts its security ties with defence ally the United States. Deng said she met her husband online in 2013 and travelled frequently to China, but could not provide details about his professional background. "I am not in a position to answer questions that I cannot truthfully and accurately answer," she said.

The Philippines' justice ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.