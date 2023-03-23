Why Spotify removed hundreds of Bollywood songs from music platform

Several music fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 6:52 PM

Fans of Bollywood music lovers were left greatly disappointed after they were unable to load their favourite tunes on the playlist following popular music app Spotify’s decision to pull out hundreds of songs from the music platform.

According to reports, the company has stated that it has failed to reach a licensing agreement with Zee Music Company, who are the owners of some of the most popular movie songs in India.

The record label has produced top hits and most of them are gone from the app like from movies such as 3 Idiots, Dangal, Kalank, Raazi, Secret Superstar, Jersey, Kedarnath, Raees, and more.

Popular Bollywood singer Armaan Malik tweeted: "I know you’re sad my songs Theher Ja, Sau Aasmaan and a few more aren’t on Spotify anymore. I'm sad too. Unfortunately, we ain’t the rights owners of our Bollywood songs, so no matter what we can only hope that the issue is resolved at the earliest between the label & the platform"

According to a news report, Spotify has stated that is in the negotiation process with Zee, "We tried to discover all the creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music Company and proceed with our good faith negotiations. We wish to get a mutually agreed solution to the issue very soon,” Spotify stated in a report.

After the incident, several fans have taken to social media to voice their concern over the decision. Some loyals have threatened to cancel their Spotify subscription.

"Kaala Chasma is gone. This is enough. I'm going to cry now whilst not listening to Apna Bana Le on Spotify," said a music lover.

“I have been a subscriber of Spotify premium since last 14months. I quit," tweeted a fan.

“This is my petition to start playing Zee music songs on the platform otherwise I am going to unsubscribe premium membership,” wrote another.

“Finally Spotify realising that some Bollywood songs had to go, but alas they choose the wrong ones,” said another fan.

This is not the first time Zee Music has faced such an issue with the music site. They've tackled similar issues in the past as well.