'Why have you come now': Indian woman slaps politician during visit to flood-hit areas, video goes viral

At least 10 people have died due to the deluge in Haryana triggered by incessant rains in the state

By ANI Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 6:05 PM

A flood victim in the Indian state of Haryana's Kaithal district slapped Jannayak Janta Party (JJA) MLA Ishwar Singh on Wednesday. The politician was visiting flood-affected areas in Kaithal's Guhla area when the incident occurred.

Reportedly, the woman was part of the crowd gathered in the area after the arrival of the Guhla Cheeka constituency MLA and were all irked over the poor drainage system that resulted in waterlogging.

They also questioned over delay in his visit. An angry woman then slapped the MLA. A video of the incident also went viral on social media. In the purported video, the woman and other locals could be heard saying, "Why have you come now?"

MLA was rescued by his personal security officers. Later, MLA Singh, while speaking to the media, said that he has forgiven the woman and won't be taking any legal action against the woman. “I won't be taking any legal action against the woman. I have forgiven her,” he said.

On the other hand, as many as 10 people have died due to floods in Haryana triggered by incessant rains in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday adding that the toll could increase.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of people who died in the floods. "Around 10 people have died in the floods so far, but the number may increase, 2 are missing, and many cattle have died...assessment of the losses will be done. Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia to be given to kin of dead...", Khattar said.

Khattar was addressing a press briefing here after conducting an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas in the state. "For the last four days, the incessant rainfall not only in Haryana but in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab has led to flood situations in some districts of the state," Khattar said during the press briefing.

