'Nepo kids', flaunting wealth: What led to Nepal's Gen Z protests

A social media name and shame campaign was at the heart of Nepal’s latest revolution that caused 73-year-old Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. However, according to some Nepalese expats, the nepo kids trend — a social media movement that exposed the rich lifestyle of children of politicians — was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“This protest was a long time in the making,” said Dubai-based social media influencer Suwaj Giri. “Many politicians were looting the country. People were unhappy and when the hashtag of nepo kids began to gather momentum in other Asian countries, the Nepalese people also began posting about lavish lifestyles of some politicians’ children.”

One such video that went viral was of Saugat Thapa, son of politician Bindu Kumar Thapa, who built a Christmas tree out of luxury goods last year. Another video showed a politician’s son enjoying expensive trips and flaunting luxury cars. “Officially, these politicians are earning roughly Rs. 40,000 (approx. Dh1000) a month,” said Suwaj. “How are they affording this luxurious lifestyle?”

Public anger

Once these videos went viral, Nepal put in place a social media ban that further enraged the public. The tech-savvy youth, frustrated by unemployment and limited opportunities, took to the streets with agitators torching down several buildings including the parliament. This came a day after deadly protests — dubbed the Gen-Z protests — killed 19 people and injured over 100 people. In videos posted on social media, hundreds of young students can be seen participating in the movement wearing their uniforms.

Nepal has long struggled with unemployment with rates touching 10.7 per cent in 2024. The World Bank says a "staggering" 82 per cent of Nepal's workforce is in informal employment, "far higher than global and regional averages".

Lakshmi Chetri said that while the politician families were flaunting their wealth, the general public was suffering. “For decades, these politicians have been looting our country,” she said. “Normal people like us have been struggling. Hundreds of people like me come to Dubai every year to earn a living because there are no opportunities in Nepal."

Several social media users posted videos on various platforms to voice their frustration. One said, “Sending my husband and little daughter’s father abroad so that he can fund Nepali nepo babies to build Luis Vuitton Christmas tree and luxurious lifestyle.”

Scary and violent

European expat R.M. returned to Kathmandu on Friday after a work trip to Dubai. She said she has never seen a protest in Nepal that “got this destructive this fast” in her more than 20 years of living in the country.

“When the social media bans happened, the kids took to the streets as it not only impacts their freedom but also how many people sell and earn money,” she told Khaleej Times. “On Monday, they burnt down any and every building connected to politicians. Now, thing are looking very scary as protestors have been vandalizing and breaking everything.”

R.M. said the last protest she remembers in Nepal happened more than 20 years ago with Maoist rebels stormed the capital and tried to take over power. The incident came on the back of a ten-year civil war and resulted in Nepal becoming a federal democratic republic in 2008.

Future

Although the future remains unsure for the country, the youngsters are hopeful. “The army has taken over the country and meetings are ongoing to pick the next leader of the country,” said Suwaj. “We are hopeful that it will be someone deserving.”

One person who has been tipped to be a strong contender is 35-year-old rapper and Kathmadu mayor Balendra Shah, known as ‘Balen’. He stood up for the young protestors when the unrest began and is known for his strong stance on several topics. “If he comes forward and takes a lead in rebuilding Nepal, it would be a welcome change,” said Suwaj.