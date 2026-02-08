What's at stake for Indian agriculture in Trump's trade deal?
Opposition lawmaker Jairam Ramesh said the move to ease imports of dried distillers' grains and soybean oil would hurt 'millions of soybean farmers' in key Indian states
- PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 1:27 PM
- By:
- AFP
Indian farmers have expressed concern that New Delhi has made too many concessions to Washington after the two countries brokered a new trade deal that would lower tariffs.
Under the terms of the deal that was laid out in a joint statement from both countries released on Saturday, India will "eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods" and other food and agricultural products.