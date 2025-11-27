  • search in Khaleej Times
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits western Indonesia: USGS

This comes while floods and a cyclone in the northern part of the country cause widespread devastation and death

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 9:40 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 quake has hit western Indonesia, according to the USGS.

This comes after floods and landslides brought about by torrential rain in Indonesia's North Sumatra province killed at least 28 people by Thursday, with rescue efforts hampered by what an official described as a "total cut-off" of roads and communications.

A rare tropical cyclone blew across Indonesia's Sumatra island, inundating the nearby Malacca Strait and causing floods and landslides, the country's meteorological agency said on Wednesday as large swathes of Southeast Asia grappled with deadly flooding.

Just four days ago, a 5.2 magnitude quake hit the eastern part of the country.