Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits western Indonesia: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 quake has hit western Indonesia, according to the USGS.

This comes after floods and landslides brought about by torrential rain in Indonesia's North Sumatra province killed at least 28 people by Thursday, with rescue efforts hampered by what an official described as a "total cut-off" of roads and communications.

A rare tropical cyclone blew across Indonesia's Sumatra island, inundating the nearby Malacca Strait and causing floods and landslides, the country's meteorological agency said on Wednesday as large swathes of Southeast Asia grappled with deadly flooding.

Just four days ago, a 5.2 magnitude quake hit the eastern part of the country.