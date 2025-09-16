Weeping Nepalis hold funerals for those killed in deadly anti-graft protests

Weeping relatives held funerals on Tuesday for loved ones at a sacred Hindu site in Nepal's capital of Kathmandu, after their deaths in anti-graft protests last week that brought a change of government in the Himalayan nation.

At least 72 people died in the unrest and the vandalism and arson that followed "Gen Z" protests by young people frustrated at a lack of opportunities and perceived government lethargy, with more than 2,100 injured.

Thousands of relatives and onlookers watched as smoke and ash wreathed the pyres of four cremated near the temple of Lord Pashupatinath in the capital, following Hindu tradition.

A national flag was placed on each coffin, while police gave them a guard of honour as a mark of respect.

"He will never return now," said Rachana Khatiwada, a mother among them, who sobbed as she held a framed portrait of her 18-year-son Rashik, killed in front of parliament.

"He said he would not participate in the protests, watch from the outside and return home early," she told Reuters.

Earlier, a truck had wended its way in solemn procession through the city carrying six coffins, with five more placed on separate vehicles garlanded with marigolds and banners, after hospital officials handed the bodies to relatives.

Two ministers of Nepal's new interim government joined the convoy.

Helicopters carried the bodies of others killed in the protests to home towns outside Kathmandu.

Bina Maharjan said she prayed for the well-being of her brother Binod, 34, after hearing of the violence at the protests he was attending, only to be told of his death later in a telephone call from friends.

"We told him not to go for the protests," Maharjan added. "But he insisted and went, only to get killed."

She said a postmortem showed her brother had been hit by a bullet that passed through one cheek and emerged from the other, while a second stuck in his throat.

Binod had refused even to marry as he had always wanted to "sacrifice and do something" for the country, she added. "He has just done that."

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, 73, took the reins as Nepal’s first woman prime minister last week, tasked with holding national elections on March 5. She has picked three ministers with reformist credentials for her interim cabinet.