Wedding tragedy: 1 dead, 30 hospitalised after attending party in Philippines

What was supposed to be remembered as a grand occasion turned out to be a nightmare for those who attended a wedding reception recently in the Philippines' Misamis Oriental province.
One died and 30 were rushed to a hospital due to vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomachache, according to a local media report.
The report on GMA News added that the victims started falling sick days after the party.
Denying that the incident was caused by the food that they served, the couple's families asserted that the dishes were prepared hygienically.
Health authorities in the province are now conducting an investigation, analysing results of the victims' medical tests. The water that they consumed will also be examined, the report added.
